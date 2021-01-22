Hawkins, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hawkins in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.92 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

