Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Upgraded at UBS Group

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HAYPY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS HAYPY opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. Hays has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

