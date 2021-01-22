HC Wainwright Trims Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) Target Price to C$2.80

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright to C$2.80 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underpeform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s current price.
TSE:LGO remained flat at $C$1.88 during trading hours on Friday. 923,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.13. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.50.
Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) Company Profile
