HC Wainwright Trims Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) Target Price to C$2.80

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright to C$2.80 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underpeform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s current price.

TSE:LGO remained flat at $C$1.88 during trading hours on Friday. 923,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.13. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.50.

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

