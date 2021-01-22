HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post $13.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.49 billion and the lowest is $13.24 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $13.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $51.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 billion to $51.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $53.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.67 billion to $55.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $167.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $174.55.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.