Head-To-Head Comparison: Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) versus PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PROG and Aly Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26% Aly Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROG and Aly Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $3.95 billion 0.88 $31.47 million $3.89 13.27 Aly Energy Services $17.33 million 0.29 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

PROG has higher revenue and earnings than Aly Energy Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PROG and Aly Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 0 6 0 3.00 Aly Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

PROG presently has a consensus target price of $61.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.63%. Given PROG’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PROG is more favorable than Aly Energy Services.

Volatility and Risk

PROG has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aly Energy Services has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PROG beats Aly Energy Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries. It also provides revolving loans through third-party federally insured banks to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending. As of December 01, 2020, the company provided lease-purchase solutions through approximately 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

Aly Energy Services Company Profile

Aly Energy Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment. Its surface rental equipment include capacity tanks with circulating systems, associated pumps, and ancillary equipment; and solid control equipment comprises centrifuges and auxiliary components that can be integrated into a closed loop mud system. The company also provides personnel to operate the equipment, as well as for the transportation of equipment, and rig-up and rig-down services. Aly Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

