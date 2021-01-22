Head-To-Head Comparison: Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) & Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers 18.26% 8.82% 3.49% Safe Bulkers -8.52% -3.64% -1.49%

Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe Bulkers has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Scorpio Tankers and Safe Bulkers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers 1 2 5 0 2.50 Safe Bulkers 1 1 2 0 2.25

Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 95.29%. Safe Bulkers has a consensus price target of $1.23, indicating a potential downside of 33.06%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than Safe Bulkers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Safe Bulkers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers $704.33 million 1.04 -$48.49 million ($0.94) -13.26 Safe Bulkers $197.76 million 0.95 $16.04 million $0.05 36.60

Safe Bulkers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scorpio Tankers. Scorpio Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safe Bulkers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Scorpio Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats Safe Bulkers on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

