Head to Head Comparison: Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) & Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) and Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Utz Brands alerts:

This table compares Utz Brands and Tattooed Chef’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utz Brands N/A -2.13% -1.69% Tattooed Chef N/A -164.88% -3.97%

This table compares Utz Brands and Tattooed Chef’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utz Brands N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A Tattooed Chef N/A N/A $2.35 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Utz Brands has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tattooed Chef has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Utz Brands and Tattooed Chef, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utz Brands 0 1 7 0 2.88 Tattooed Chef 0 1 1 0 2.50

Utz Brands currently has a consensus target price of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 8.61%. Tattooed Chef has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Utz Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than Tattooed Chef.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Utz Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Utz Brands beats Tattooed Chef on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc. manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands. The company distributes its products through grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, and other retailers. The company was formerly known as Collier Creek Holdings and changed its name to Utz Brands, Inc. in August 2020. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand in the frozen food section of retail food stores. Tattooed Chef, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Paramount, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.