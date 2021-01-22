Head-To-Head Review: Mastery Education (OTCMKTS:PEDH) versus Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Mastery Education (OTCMKTS:PEDH) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Mastery Education alerts:

87.8% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Mastery Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mastery Education and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastery Education N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education 10.63% 10.88% 8.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mastery Education and Strategic Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastery Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Strategic Education 0 1 4 0 2.80

Strategic Education has a consensus target price of $143.40, suggesting a potential upside of 58.37%. Given Strategic Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Mastery Education.

Risk & Volatility

Mastery Education has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Education has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mastery Education and Strategic Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastery Education N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education $997.14 million 2.22 $81.14 million $6.67 13.58

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Mastery Education.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Mastery Education on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastery Education Company Profile

Mastery Education develops and sells print and online educational materials for the K-12 school market. The company offers its educational materials, primarily under the Measuring Up brand. Mastery Education was founded in 1989 and is based in Saddle Brook, New Jersey.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. The company also operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education company, which offers various bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education primarily for working adults. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a software development school that provides Web Development, iOS development, and UX design programs in person at classrooms in Lehi, Utah, Dallas, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona, as well as through online. Further, the company operates a software engineering school for women, which offers software development programs in person through classrooms in the San Francisco Bay area; and provides non-degree Web and application software development courses, as well as self-paced online learning courses. It offers its non-degree programs primarily for workers and their employers. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastery Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastery Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.