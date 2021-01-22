Head to Head Survey: Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) vs. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cronos Group and Canopy Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $25.64 million 149.03 $1.17 billion $0.67 16.03 Canopy Growth $297.34 million 42.01 -$993.37 million $1.32 25.42

Cronos Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth. Cronos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canopy Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group 266.31% -1.61% -1.41% Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66%

Risk and Volatility

Cronos Group has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cronos Group and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 2 4 2 0 2.00 Canopy Growth 3 9 3 1 2.13

Cronos Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.19, indicating a potential downside of 23.77%. Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $31.51, indicating a potential downside of 6.11%. Given Canopy Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Canopy Growth on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. Its brand portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS, a global wellness platform; adult-use brands comprise COVE and Spinach; and hemp-derived CBD brands consists of Lord Jones and PEACE+. Cronos Group Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

