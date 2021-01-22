Head to Head Survey: Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE)

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and Sundial Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma N/A -111.76% -92.92% Sundial Growers -415.89% -187.67% -72.67%

This table compares FSD Pharma and Sundial Growers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma $190,000.00 229.94 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.41 Sundial Growers $75.86 million 6.01 -$204.57 million ($3.17) -0.20

FSD Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundial Growers. FSD Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sundial Growers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FSD Pharma has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundial Growers has a beta of 7.01, meaning that its share price is 601% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FSD Pharma and Sundial Growers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sundial Growers 1 3 0 0 1.75

Sundial Growers has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 93.80%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sundial Growers beats FSD Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain. FSD Pharma Inc. has strategic alliance agreements with SciCann Therapeutics Inc., CannTab Therapeutics, and Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

