Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Trading 6.6% Higher

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.94 and last traded at $51.33. 763,407 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 463,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $1,634,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $321,521.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $169,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,246 shares of company stock valued at $9,544,024. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 48.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 84.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 121,554 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $788,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 138.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 80,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

