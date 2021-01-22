Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,987 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $61,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.