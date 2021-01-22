Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.90 Million

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report $185.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $189.70 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $176.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $737.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $733.10 million to $741.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $765.05 million, with estimates ranging from $731.20 million to $789.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 218,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,806 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 47,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTA stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 192.73 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

