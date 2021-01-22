Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to announce sales of $186.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.66 million and the lowest is $181.22 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $224.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $695.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $684.20 million to $708.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $836.42 million, with estimates ranging from $767.49 million to $914.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

NYSE HL opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -109.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,965 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 131,105 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

