Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Cap of $680.65 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 66.1% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $680.65 million and $175.78 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0980 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00027477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00115898 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009111 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,942,668,214 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

