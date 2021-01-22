Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Capitalization of $673.96 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $673.96 million and approximately $288.15 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.0995 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 88.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00026553 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00117090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001597 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008959 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00023592 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,775,484,675 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

