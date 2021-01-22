Hedget One Day Volume Reaches $359,995.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Hedget has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $359,995.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Hedget token can currently be bought for $3.07 or 0.00009239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00053722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00123434 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00072919 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00268867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00067385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00039162 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

Hedget Token Trading

Hedget can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

