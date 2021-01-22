HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $631.67 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $631.67 million and $442,214.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00005587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000601 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00024097 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars.

