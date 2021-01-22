HedgeTrade Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $494,584.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00005500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $610.87 million and $494,584.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024673 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.