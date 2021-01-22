Hefren Tillotson Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $386.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.