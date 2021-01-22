Hegic (HEGIC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.24 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Hegic has a total market cap of $107.11 million and $5.24 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00125504 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00074014 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00276068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00069776 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,143,899 tokens. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

Buying and Selling Hegic

Hegic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

