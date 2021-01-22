HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells $347,700.00 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HEI traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.70. The company had a trading volume of 705,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,762. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.42. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $141.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HEICO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,792,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 794.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

