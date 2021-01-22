HEIDI (HDI) Reaches Market Cap of $5,590.01

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, HEIDI has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HEIDI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $5,590.01 and $22.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 77.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

