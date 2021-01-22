HEIDI Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 99.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $7,446.44 and approximately $66.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEIDI

HDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

