Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce $146.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.00 million and the lowest is $143.80 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $170.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $712.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $723.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $662.85 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $689.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $193.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NYSE HLX opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.71 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 99,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

