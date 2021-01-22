Hellenic Coin (HNC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $333,616.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $74.63 million and approximately $333,616.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.05 or 0.00439973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000279 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

