Hellenic Coin Market Cap Tops $74.96 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003307 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $74.96 million and approximately $327,715.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.10 or 0.00419759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.