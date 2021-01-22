HelloFresh’s (HLFFF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HLFFF has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded HelloFresh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded up $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $83.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.56.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

