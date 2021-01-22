HelloGold (HGT) Market Cap Reaches $231,159.97

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $231,159.97 and approximately $460.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.00568599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00043733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.73 or 0.04233089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016311 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a token. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

