Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.34. 22,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,228. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HP. Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Rowe raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.