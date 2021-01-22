HempCoin (THC) Trading Down 39.1% This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $765,258.20 and $652.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,315.45 or 0.99855845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,287,419 coins and its circulating supply is 260,152,269 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

