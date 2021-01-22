Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: HEPA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2021 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company's lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. "

12/1/2020 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $14.00 to $80.00.

12/1/2020 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $14.00 to $80.00.

HEPA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 12,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,661. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Wijngaard bought 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Allen Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

