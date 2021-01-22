Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to announce sales of $70.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.19 million and the lowest is $68.92 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $70.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $282.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.84 million to $283.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $296.85 million, with estimates ranging from $285.33 million to $306.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HTGC. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

NYSE HTGC opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In other news, Director Carol L. Foster bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

