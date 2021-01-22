Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $5.29 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $5.29 or 0.00016326 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $24.87 million and $1.21 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00124357 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00278848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.