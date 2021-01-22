HEROcoin Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $790,325.11 and $14,495.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.51 or 0.00574840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00043915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.33 or 0.04151564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016292 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

