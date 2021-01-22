HeroNode Hits Market Capitalization of $144,300.30 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $144,300.30 and approximately $19.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded up 120.3% against the dollar. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.49 or 0.00600078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.66 or 0.04435789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015128 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017140 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

