HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.50.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and cable and wire industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

