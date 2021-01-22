Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,259 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM stock opened at $212.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $215.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

