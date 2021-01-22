Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,955 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 64.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

