Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $1,454,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,145 shares of company stock worth $41,167,846. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $185.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.80.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

