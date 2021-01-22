Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after purchasing an additional 554,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,728 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 46.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after purchasing an additional 659,224 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 33,519 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $2,216,276.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,450.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $7,607,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,267,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,665,961 shares of company stock valued at $118,546,047 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

