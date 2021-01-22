Highland Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Unilever by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

UL stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

