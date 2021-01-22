Highland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,850 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,583,000 after buying an additional 640,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,227,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 56.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

NYSE JLL opened at $154.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.46. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

