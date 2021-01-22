Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,196 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $127.43 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average is $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

