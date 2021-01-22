Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,043 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

