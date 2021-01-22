Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Honda Motor by 1,391.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,260,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,125 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Honda Motor by 26.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,276,000 after purchasing an additional 446,931 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,581,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,987,000 after purchasing an additional 329,424 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Honda Motor by 112.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 407,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 215,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Honda Motor by 249.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 140,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

HMC opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

