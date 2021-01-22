Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 260.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.71 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

