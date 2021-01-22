Highland Capital Management LLC Has $13.68 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,987 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.34.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

