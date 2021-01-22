Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $23,340,917.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,641.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

