Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.33.

Shares of NOC opened at $296.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

